I never took a Land Cruiser from John Mahama – Kumchacha

The founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha has rebuffed claims that he was gifted a Land Cruiser by former President, John Dramani Mahama during his tenure in office.



He stated that some individuals have been accusing him of taking a Land Cruiser from John Mahama but he labelled the allegations as ‘untrue.’



The pastor noted that he is not affiliated with any political party in the country but admitted that he had voted for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on three occasions during general elections.



Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Kumchacha dispelled rumours of having taken a Land Cruiser from John Mahama.



When the host of the show asked about his reaction to allegations of taking Land Cruiser from former president John Mahama, he retorted, “I want to let people who spew lies about me having taken Land Cruiser from John Mahama know that it is not true. I am neither NDC nor NPP although I have voted for NPP in elections three times.”



He further recounted how he was accused of taking a bribe from President Akufo-Addo when he was lambasting John Mahama when the country was struggling with an erratic power supply well known as ‘Dumsor’ in the local dialect.



“When Mahama was president and the country was experiencing ‘Dumsor’ and I was criticizing him, people were saying because I hail from the same town (Kyebi) with Akufo-Addo, he had bribed me to attack Mahama.”







