I only banned GH¢5 and GH¢10 as thanksgiving offering, not collection - Obinim clarifies

Wednesday, 22 May 2024

The founder of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has set the record straight regarding recent misconceptions surrounding his statements on offering denominations.



Contrary to reports, Obinim emphasized that his remarks were specifically addressing thanksgiving offerings for divine favors, not general collection or offertory.



He reiterated that while his church doesn't mandate collection or offertory, members are free to contribute any amount, even in coins, should they choose to.



Dismissing claims of a minimum 20 cedi requirement for attending his church, Obinim clarified that such statements were false and misrepresented his intentions.



Addressing the cost of running the church, including expenses like electricity and the church's TV station, he highlighted the impracticality of small denominations like 5 or 10 cedis.



Regarding his previous statements captured in a viral video, where he urged congregants to retrieve low denomination offerings, Obinim explained that his intention was to emphasize the significance of substantial offerings as a form of gratitude to God.



He emphasized the importance of sowing substantial seeds for prayers, dismissing the notion of thanking God with minimal amounts like 5 cedis.



Obinim's clarification aims to dispel misunderstandings and provide clarity on the purpose and significance of offerings within his church.