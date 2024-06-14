You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 14Article 1950539

‘I only wanted to take a 3-year break and it became a decade’ – Nana Fynn explains long break from music

Renowned Highlife artist Nana Fynn, now rebranded as 2Lock, has revealed reasons for his prolonged absence from music in an interview with 3Xtra.

Known for hits like ‘Menkoaa’ and ‘Romeo’, he intended a brief hiatus in 2014 which extended over a decade due to unforeseen circumstances.

Despite a recent song release disrupted by COVID-19, 2Lock aims to reestablish himself with a focus on reggae, alongside occasional highlife performances.

His musical journey began with the album ‘Ankwansema’ in 2000, followed by ‘Odo Handkerchief’ and others, marking significant contributions to Ghanaian music before his hiatus.

