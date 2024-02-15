I prioritise quality in movie roles I accept - Fiifi Coleman

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned actor Fiifi Coleman recently shared insights into his selective approach to accepting movie roles, emphasising his commitment to avoiding substandard productions.



"I have turned down a few scripts from some producers because, to me, they were not too good, however, I will gladly snap it up if I am happy with it. I virtually tell you what I want if I am not too cool with what is presented to me and when the adjustments are made, I jump on board. I even come on board to assist with the production to make it better,” Coleman revealed in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



Currently serving as the Vice-President of the International Theatre Institute in Ghana, Coleman expressed his desire to collaborate with industry figures such as Oscar Provencal and Kofi Adjorlolo. With an impressive repertoire including films like 'The Most Beautiful Hour', 'Ties That Bind', and 'Adams Apples', Coleman's discerning eye for quality reflects his dedication to his craft.



Having experienced both stage plays and silver screens, Coleman underscores the significance of stage acting in honing an actor's skills. He believes that stage performances demand a higher level of skill, creativity, and adaptability, making them more challenging in many aspects than films.



Through his Fiifi Coleman’s Production, he has contributed to theatrical works such as 'You Play Me, I Play You', 'Still A Rose', 'Women At Work', and 'Dilemma of A Ghost'. For Coleman, being a complete actor entails harnessing all potentials to remain authentic to the character portrayed.