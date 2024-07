Movies of Tuesday, 2 July 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lilwin, expressed dismay over public backlash following his accident which resulted in a child's death.



He criticized Ghanaians for not sympathizing but instead blaming him.



Lilwin felt unsupported, questioning his treatment and the public's response, suggesting some wished him harm.



He shared his frustration on Believers Morning show.