I received flood of offers after my Indigo post - Patapaa

Entertainment of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian musician and self-proclaimed top rapper, Patapaa, has been making waves with his aspirations.



After witnessing Medikal's triumphant performance at the O2 Indigo, Patapaa expressed his desire to grace the same stage.



Taking to Twitter, the "One Corner" hitmaker rallied support from his fans and fellow Ghanaians to help him secure a spot at the renowned venue.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Patapaa revealed that plans for his own show at the O2 Indigo are well underway.



Following his tweet, numerous promoters clamored to collaborate with him, but Patapaa has been selective, preferring to work exclusively with promoters from Ghana.



"I've been contacted by many promoters after my tweet, but I'm only interested in Ghanaian promoters because I want this done our way," Patapaa affirmed.



His decision to turn down international offers underscores his commitment to showcasing Ghanaian talent on a global platform.