“I regret campaigning for the NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo in 2020” – Nero X

Ghanaian musician Nero X has expressed regret over his 2020 campaign support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a candid interview on Zionfelix Uncut Show, he criticized the NPP’s handling of the economy, citing rising dollar rates and poor management.

Nero X rated the NPP's performance at just 50% and praised the previous NDC government under John Mahama with an 80% score.

He also apologized to Mahama and revealed his change of allegiance through his new campaign song, "Mahama 4 2024."

