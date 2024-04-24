You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 04 24Article 1933325

I regret exposing my nipples and panties - Rihanna

Rihanna has expressed regret over her past fashion choices, particularly regarding revealing outfits that included bikinis and nudity.

The well-known singer and entrepreneur in an interview with Vogue at the launch of Fenty X Puma's new brown creeper shoe line, admitted that becoming a mother and partner has led her to reassess her earlier fashion decisions, acknowledging a shift in her perspective as she matures both personally and professionally.

Reflecting on her past, Rihanna remarked, "It's going to sound hypocritical because I did so much s**t in my life, I had my nipples out, I had my panties out.

But now those are the things, I guess as a mom and an evolved young lady, emphasis on young, it's just things that I feel I would never do or I'm just like 'oh my god, I really did that? Nips out?'"

Rihanna, who is 36 years old, welcomed two sons, Riot Ross and RZA Athelston Mayers, with her partner ASAP Rocky in August 2023 and May 2022, respectively.

The experience of motherhood appears to have significantly influenced her evolving sense of style and public image.


