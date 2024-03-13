I relocated to Nigeria to learn music business – Ay Poyoo

Music of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ay Poyoo, the self-proclaimed “face of Gh rap”, in a video announced that he has relocated to Nigeria to learn more about the music business.



The young artiste, known for his unique style and humorous lyrics, says he believes that Nigeria is the hub of the African music industry and he wants to immerse himself in everything it has to offer.



Ay Poyoo expressed his gratitude for their support and explained his decision to move to Nigeria.



He acknowledged that while Ghana has a vibrant music scene, he feels that he can learn valuable skills and make important connections by being in Nigeria.



He assured his fans that he will continue to represent Ghana wherever he goes and that he is committed to bringing Ghanaian music to the world stage.



Ay Poyoo’s move to Nigeria is a bold step for the young artist, but it shows his dedication to his craft and his determination to succeed in the competitive world of music. It will be interesting to see how his time in Nigeria shapes his music career and what new opportunities it will bring.



