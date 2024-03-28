I returned to reunite with my children after 13 years - Linda Osei

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Popular social media influencer, Linda Osei, has revealed the reason for interrupting her hectic schedule and journeying back to her homeland, Ghana.



For Linda, the primary impetus behind her return is to reconnect with her children, whom she has not seen for a staggering thirteen years, seeking to rekindle the familial bonds that time and distance have strained.



Leaving Ghana eighteen years ago in pursuit of broader opportunities abroad, Linda reflects on the sacrifices made to secure a better future for herself and her family.



Expressing her deep emotions, Linda shared, "I came to Ghana because of my children. I have really missed them. It has been 12 to thirteen years since I met my children. It has not been easy since I left them and traveled abroad. I have been pondering about them all the time."



Gratitude fills her heart as Linda acknowledges the blessings bestowed upon her children, particularly her daughter, Felicia Osei, who has carved her path in the media industry, working with Media General.



Reflecting on the joy of reuniting with her children, Linda expresses, "I miss sleeping and eating together with them, so it’s a great feeling now," during an interview with TV3, embodying the profound sense of familial love and longing that has fueled her journey back home.



