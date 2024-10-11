I saved the marriage of a female Gospel musician after I advised her to practice BJ on her husband – Brother Sammy Claims

Entertainment of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: Zionfelix

Brother Sammy, a Gospel artist, has shared his involvement in saving the marriage of another female Gospel singer.



According to the ‘Aduro Biaa Nkadem’ crooner, he believes that his intervention prevented his colleague's marriage from falling apart.



He recounted that the unnamed female Gospel musician reached out to him regarding her husband's inclination towards a promiscuous lifestyle.



During an interview with B Ice on Agyenkwa FM in Kumasi, which was monitored by the media, Sammy mentioned that he posed a single question to the female musician.