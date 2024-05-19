I sleep beside my fridge anytime the light goes off - Keche Andrew

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Keche Andrew, one half of the renowned Ghanaian duo Keche, shared his strategy for enduring the sweltering heat during power outages, locally termed 'dumsor.'



In an interview with GhanaWeb's Talkertainment hosted by Elsie Lamar, Andrew unveiled his nighttime survival tactic for coping with the discomfort caused by frequent blackouts.



Waking up to perspiration amid power cuts, Andrew expressed the ordeal of sweating even in slumber, prompting him to adopt an unconventional approach.



To combat the heat, Andrew revealed his recourse to sleeping beside his refrigerator, its door left ajar to allow the cool air to envelop him and stave off the warmth.



Acknowledging his penchant for sweating profusely and reluctance to refill the generator, Andrew elaborated on his quest to find respite from the heat.



In addition to utilizing rechargeable fans borrowed from his wife's makeup arsenal, Andrew highlighted the challenges of relying on such makeshift solutions amidst 'dumsor.'



However, amidst his coping mechanisms, Andrew voiced criticism towards the government's handling of the power crisis, lamenting the lack of acknowledgment and effective remedial measures.



Expressing frustration over the politicization of societal issues, Andrew emphasized the importance of citizens freely voicing concerns without fear of political stigmatization.