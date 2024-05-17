I started music before Sarkodie - King Paluta

Entertainment of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

New Artiste of the Year nominee, King Paluta, asserts his presence in the music industry predates Sarkodie's debut, highlighting a career that began in his youth.



In an interview with Dj Slim, the Aseda hitmaker reminisced on his early musical endeavors, citing setbacks caused by unreliable investors.



"I've been on the street for long," King Paluta stated, revealing his journey which commenced in 2008, preceding the emergence of Sarkodie and the Tema rap scene.



Reflecting on his multifaceted talent, King Paluta disclosed his proficiency as a beatmaker, underscoring his involvement in crafting the hit single "Aseda".