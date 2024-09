Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: vanguardngr

Rihanna, attending Milan Fashion Week 2024, shared her shift from clubbing to pubs, stating she lost interest in clubs in her mid-20s.



She prefers coffee for its energy boost and tequila over champagne.



The singer, now a successful entrepreneur, was accompanied by partner A$AP Rocky, both in Bottega Veneta.