I thought home economics was easy in SHS - MzVee

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian songstress Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, popularly known as MzVee, recently shared insights into her mindset regarding Home Economics during her time in Senior High School (SHS).



MzVee disclosed that she initially perceived Home Economics as an easy option for students who preferred to avoid rigorous academic challenges.



"When I went to Secondary School, I chose Home Economics because I was lazy and didn’t want to learn, and then I figured it out," she said.



However, her perception shifted drastically as she delved into the subject.



Attending St. Mary’s Senior High School, MzVee realized that Home Economics was far from being a breeze.



"I came to understand that it was one of the toughest things to do."



MzVee highlighted the demanding practical aspects of the subject, acknowledging the significant time and effort they demanded.



"It was tough, and then that’s when I learned my first lesson that nothing in life is easy."