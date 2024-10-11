You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 11Article 1992362

Entertainment of Friday, 11 October 2024

    

Source: Ghpage

I took MTN qwickloan to fund my trip to the US – Twene Jonas

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Twene Jonas Twene Jonas

Ghanaian social media commentator Twene Jonas, based in the US and known for his controversial statements, has admitted that he still has an outstanding debt with MTN qwickloan and has no intention of repaying it.

In one of his regular online videos, he explained that he used the loan to finance his move to the United States in order to start a new life. Jonas attributed his departure from Ghana to the challenging economic conditions in the country and acknowledged that he relied on the popular qwickloan service to address some urgent matters before leaving.

He acknowledged that he did not manage to settle the debt before leaving Ghana and has no plans to do so in the future.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment