I value impact over social media stardom - Akesse Brempong

In the competitive realm of the music industry, where visibility and publicity reign supreme, gospel singer Akesse Brempong stands apart with his unconventional approach.



Unlike many rising stars fixated on social media presence, Brempong prioritises the power of his music to touch lives over garnering online fame.



In an interview on Joy Prime’s Celeb Biz, Brempong shared his perspective on fame and recognition. He emphasised his reliance on hard work and achievements to speak on his behalf, rather than engaging in self-promotion tactics.



Drawing inspiration from Jesus' narrative, Brempong highlighted the transformative impact of good deeds.



“Jesus didn’t need media attention; He was media attention. When he enters a city, all he has to do is heal one leper. So, let your work speak for you,” he said.



For Brempong, emulating Jesus' life means focusing on the profound impact his music has on people's lives rather than chasing after social media metrics. He believes that genuine accomplishments naturally attract publicity and recognition, obviating the need for self-aggrandisement.



Addressing concerns about his reserved nature affecting his visibility, Brempong juxtaposed the perspectives of business and ministry. While acknowledging the importance of visibility in the music business, he emphasised the ministry aspect, where personal acclaim takes a backseat to the message conveyed through his music.



Brempong recounted a fan's testimony of healing attributed to one of his songs, underscoring the profound impact of his musical ministry. Despite prioritising impact over monetary gain, Brempong acknowledges the necessity of financial support to sustain his crew and their livelihoods.