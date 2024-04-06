I’ve always been drawn to wealthy men - Salma Mumin

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actress Salma Mumin has revealed that throughout her life, she has never felt drawn to men without financial stability.



She attributes her fortunate encounters with wealthy individuals to her lifestyle and business ventures.



In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso, Mumin explained that the support she receives from affluent men has facilitated the lifestyle she enjoys. She emphasized that her successful food and clothing enterprises also contribute significantly to her financial well-being.



Mumin commented on the evolution of the term "slay queen," noting its shift from representing well-dressed, sophisticated women to individuals associated with illicit activities. She distanced herself from the latter interpretation, citing her dedication to legitimate work and the misconception that her lifestyle solely relies on external funding.



Reflecting on her journey, Mumin underscored the role of her food and clothing businesses in financing her lifestyle. She emphasized her belief in the power of hard work and determination, contrasting it with societal perceptions of her success.



"I am fortunate to have encountered wealthy men who resonate with my lifestyle," Mumin remarked during the interview, clarifying her preference for partners with financial stability. This perspective, she emphasized, aligns with her personal values and aspirations.