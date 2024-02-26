I've been getting death threats – Woman in Omah Lay's viral video reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Jessani, the woman who was in the viral video dancing intimately with Nigerian artist Omah Lay, has spoken out amid the social media uproar.



The video captured Omah Lay engaging in intimate dance moves with Jessani, who happens to be the girlfriend of a fan attending the concert.



The incident occurred during the singer's UK concert on Tuesday, February 20, when Omah Lay invited Jessani onto the stage.



During a TikTok live session, Jessani revealed that since her dance with Omah Lay, she has been subjected to insults and death threats from online users.



Publicly addressing her boyfriend, Jessani expressed her regret, emphasizing that she did not anticipate the backlash following her dance with Omah Lay.



"The amount of hate I am getting, insults, and death threats, and a whole lot of things I have not heard before, and they keep coming," Jessani shared during her live session. "I want to publicly apologize to him although we have spoken privately. If I knew it would get this far, I wouldn’t even have gone to the concert because this is not right, the hate I’m receiving."



Jessani also clarified that she is not Fafa, as rumored, and stated that she and her boyfriend had already agreed for her to join Omah Lay on stage if called upon.



"Also, me and him, we have had private conversations about going on stage with Omah Lay because he [Omah Lay] does this at his shows at his past concerts. We used to have a conversation, and I tell him if I was to get called on stage, I will go on stage, and he said that’s fine. Me and him never had an issue with me going on stage," she added.



She further clarified that she personally purchased the ticket to the concert, not her boyfriend.



