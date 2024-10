Movies of Sunday, 27 October 2024

Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang, known as "Pusher," has been signed by Lynx Entertainment after three years of collaboration.



He stars in Lynx’s upcoming psychological thriller Pawn, debuting on November 2, 2024.



The film follows a detective with multiple personalities solving murders, featuring top Ghanaian actors.