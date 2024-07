Music of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Source: Adinkraradio

Ghanaian musician Amerado Burner has ended his pursuit of a collaboration with a prominent male artist, opting not to reveal the musician’s identity.



He shared this on Adinkra Radio, expressing frustration over the failed attempt.



Amerado also mentioned his admiration for mentors like Okyeame Kwame and Sarkodie.