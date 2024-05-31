You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 31Article 1944845

Source: 3news

I’ve ignored church for some time because people criticised my dressing – Ahoufe Patri

Ghanaian actress Ahuofe Patri, real name Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, opened up about her hiatus from church, citing judgmental attitudes among Christians.

In an interview on Joy Prime, she revealed feeling criticized twice for her attire in church, longing for a warmer welcome and a focus on worship over appearances.

Ahuofe Patri expressed discomfort with the judgmental atmosphere, suggesting a need for more acceptance and understanding within the church community.

She emphasized the importance of returning to the core purpose of worshiping God rather than fixating on external factors like clothing choices.

