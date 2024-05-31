I’ve ignored church for some time because people criticised my dressing – Ahoufe Patri

Entertainment of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: 3news

Ghanaian actress Ahuofe Patri, real name Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, opened up about her hiatus from church, citing judgmental attitudes among Christians.



In an interview on Joy Prime, she revealed feeling criticized twice for her attire in church, longing for a warmer welcome and a focus on worship over appearances.



Ahuofe Patri expressed discomfort with the judgmental atmosphere, suggesting a need for more acceptance and understanding within the church community.



She emphasized the importance of returning to the core purpose of worshiping God rather than fixating on external factors like clothing choices.