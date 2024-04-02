I’ve never spent money to get a woman - A$AP Rocky boasts

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

American rapper and singer Rihanna’s partner, A$AP Rocky, recently discussed his unique approach to relationships in an interview with media personality Angie Martínez.



Rocky boldly claimed that he has never felt the need to spend money to impress a woman throughout his life. While he acknowledges the importance of gifts in relationships, he emphasizes that his approach differs from lavish spending on women.



Critiquing the practice common among some rappers, Rocky expressed disdain for showering women with expensive gifts, flights, and cash. He asserts that he has never engaged in such behavior, preferring a more genuine connection over material gestures.



During the interview, Rocky emphasized his belief that his own attributes, particularly his appearance, suffice in attracting partners. He confidently stated, “I can honestly say that I haven’t spent a bag [money] on a b*tch in my life. I am handsome. That’s enough.”



Distinguishing between thoughtful gifts for girlfriends and extravagant spending, Rocky highlights the superficiality of certain practices within the industry. He described scenarios where rappers would fly women out, provide large sums of money, engage in intimate activities, and lavish them with shopping sprees before sending them home, a pattern he claims to have never participated in.



In confirming his relationship with Rihanna during a 2021 interview with GQ, Rocky shed light on their personal connection. The couple's bond deepened with the arrival of their first child, RZA, born on May 19, 2022. They welcomed their second son, Riot Ross, in August 2023, further solidifying their family unit.