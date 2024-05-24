You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 24Article 1942019

Entertainment of Friday, 24 May 2024

    

Source: StarrFm

I’ve no regret blocking Davido – Medikal

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Medikal, Davido Medikal, Davido

Ghanaian musician Medikal, aka Samuel Adu Frimpong, revealed on Starr Chat that he blocked Nigerian star Davido on social media without regrets.

He explained Davido unfollowed him, prompting the block, despite their past collaborations.

Medikal stated he doesn't seek conflict but moves on when faced with negativity.

He clarified he'd still interact with Davido if they met at an event.

Medikal emphasized his decision, explaining blocking prevents unwanted interactions.

Despite their fallout, he expressed no animosity towards Davido, maintaining a stance of moving forward positively.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment