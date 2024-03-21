I’ve not recouped any of my investments - Fantasy Entertainment CEO

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Leslie Quaynor, the CEO of Fantasy Dome, has disclosed the financial struggles he's faced since the establishment of the iconic structure in 2018.



"Just when I started business in 2019, COVID came the next year," lamented Quaynor, citing the pandemic and subsequent redevelopment plans as major hurdles to profitability.



"Technically not only have I not worked, I haven't even recouped any of my investments," Quaynor stated, highlighting the impact of COVID-19 and the disruptive construction activities on his business operations.



Quaynor revealed the challenges he faced with the Trade Fair Company, stating that the lease agreement stipulated a six-month notice and relocation assistance within the Trade Fair premises. However, despite assurances, he was asked to vacate the premises due to redevelopment plans, leaving him in a precarious financial situation.



"The toughest part is that the trade fair is filled with clay so you would have to excavate all of it and fill it. And that alone was two million dollars," Quaynor explained, underscoring the significant financial burden of relocating the dome.



Despite efforts to negotiate with Dr. Agnes Adu, CEO of Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited, Quaynor's pleas to retain the current space fell on deaf ears, further impeding the Fantasy Dome's operations.



The future of Fantasy Dome remains uncertain as Quaynor continues to grapple with the financial fallout of the demolition and relocation plans imposed by the Trade Fair Company.