I want to be a legend like Michael Jackson – Camidoh

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: 3news

Ghanaian Afrobeats artist Camidoh aims to connect deeply with his audience, drawing inspiration from Michael Jackson's ability to make listeners feel his music.



In an interview, he emphasized the effort he puts into his songs to ensure they are relatable and heartfelt.



Camidoh expressed his aspiration to achieve legendary status like Jackson, where his music resonates profoundly with listeners.



Recently releasing 'NFL (Breakfast),' a song reflecting on a personal heartbreak, Camidoh shared that the experience has strengthened his relationships, particularly with his mother, as he continues to navigate the aftermath with support from therapy and friends.