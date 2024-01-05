I want to do a kiss-a-thon - Delay announces

Entertainment of Friday, 5 January 2024

As the Guinness World Record fever hits Ghana, more and more individuals are announcing their attempts to contend for one record or another.



Joining the fray is entrepreneur and television show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, who has announced her desire to embark on a kissing marathon or “kiss-a-thon”.



In a hilarious post on her Twitter handle, Delay said she would want to engage in a kiss-a-thon and asked her fans to nominate a partner for her.



Her tweet was met with funny reactions from fans who attempted to name individuals who would be best for her.



“I want to do a Kiss-A-Thon, nominate my kissing partner. Please get me a good kisser,” she posted.



Currently, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak enters the 5th day in an attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



She is aiming to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon with the event ongoing at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



Before that was Afua Asantewa, who just completed her attempt at a Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.



Other Ghanaians have also announced their plans to attempt various records, such as the longest speech marathon, the most lipstick applications in 30 seconds, and the longest reading-aloud marathon.



Their announcements have attracted the attention and support of many social media users.



I want to do a Kiss-A-Thon, nominate my kissing partner. Please get me a good kisser ???????? pic.twitter.com/BxXJJx1lii — Lion Queen ???????????????? (@delayghana) January 4, 2024

