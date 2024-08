Movies of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: 3news

Actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, known as Ahuofe Patricia from ‘Boys Kasa,’ revealed she originally aspired to be a lawyer.



In an interview, she shared that her journey in acting, inspired by figures like Yvonne Okoro and Salma Mumin, has been fulfilling and educational, despite her career shift