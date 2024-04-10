I wanted to end it all - Funny Face on struggles after accident

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Funny Face has shared his emotional turmoil following a near-fatal accident where he hit five people, including a child, revealing that he contemplated suicide in the aftermath.



In an exclusive interview on Kofi TV, Funny Face expressed profound distress upon realizing the impact of the accident, admitting that thoughts of having taken innocent lives weighed heavily on him.



"The thought that I might have killed those individuals, especially the child, was unbearable. I considered ending it all," Funny Face disclosed.



Funny Face's car incident occurred on Sunday, March 24, 2023, around 8 pm at Kasoa's Kakraba Junction, injuring three people in addition to the child.



Following the accident, Funny Face was arrested and held in police custody before appearing in court on March 26, 2024, at the Kasoa-Akweley District Court, where he was remanded for two weeks.



On Tuesday, April 9, the court granted him bail in the sum of GHC120,000 with two sureties, allowing him to address his mental health and prepare for upcoming legal proceedings.



As investigations into the accident continue, two victims are receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, while the others are under care at the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa.