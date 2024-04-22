I was 3 when my mother told me she wanted me to do music - Kofi Kinaata

Music of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has revealed that his musical aspirations began at the age of 3 when his mother expressed her desire for him to pursue a career in music.



During an interview on Power Entertainment with Agyemang Prempeh on Power979fm and TV XYZ, Kofi Kinaata shared that his mother, a talented singer and songwriter, inspired his passion for music from a young age.



Recalling his mother's influence, Kofi Kinaata explained, "When I was 3 years old, my mom told me she wanted me to be a musician when I grew up. She said she really loves music, so I always had that in mind." Despite excelling in football, Kofi remained committed to fulfilling his mother's wish to become an artist.



Acknowledging his mother's musical talent, he stated, "My mom has a good voice; she can really compose music. I got that trait from her."