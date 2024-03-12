I was happy Chef Smith didn't get the support he wanted - Ola Michael

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Popular entertainment pundit Ola Michael expressed his satisfaction regarding the lack of support Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith received during his endeavor to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



"I was happy he didn’t get the support because that helped him avoid a situation where the vice president or any other person would distract him," Ola remarked, highlighting how the absence of a large crowd enabled Chef Smith to maintain focus on his monumental task.



Ola drew parallels to past attempts by Afua Asantewaa and Chef Faila, whose efforts were thwarted by the stringent 'rest break rule,' a rule that he believes the presence of a large audience exacerbates.



Reflecting on Chef Smith's journey, Ola emphasized how the relatively low level of support from Ghanaians actually worked in the chef's favor, enabling him to adhere to the demanding guidelines of the cook-a-thon contest without undue interruptions.



Chef Smith's remarkable feat saw him complete his Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, clocking an impressive 820 hours on March 6, 2024, at the Amadia Shopping Centre in Spintex, Accra.



Commencing his ambitious venture on February 1, 2024, Chef Smith set out to surpass Alan Fisher's existing record of 119 hours. Despite initial plans to extend his endeavor to 360 hours and then 1200 hours, he ultimately decided to conclude on March 6, 2024.



While Chef Smith's cook-a-thon initially flew under the radar, attention surged in the final days as a slew of celebrities and musicians, including Amerado, Kofi Jamar, Nana Ama McBrown, Clemento Suarez, and Kwaku Manu, flocked to the venue to offer their support.



The conclusion of Chef Smith's marathon cooking session on March 6, 2024, was met with jubilation and applause from the assembled spectators, marking the culmination of an extraordinary culinary journey.