Music of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: Peacefmonline

Adina Thembi, a music star, shared on Property FM how growing up with fair skin led to unfair judgments and negative labels from her community.



She revealed that people often assumed she was disrespectful and advised her mother to keep a close watch on her due to her complexion.



Adina expressed the emotional pain these assumptions caused her during her youth.