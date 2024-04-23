I was paid malt and meat pie for performances - Kofi Sarpong

Music of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned gospel musician Kofi Sarpong recently highlighted the financial challenges encountered by gospel artists within the industry during an interview on Joy Prime.



Sarpong shared candidly about his struggles, particularly emphasizing the business aspect of gospel music.



He recounted instances where his passion for ministry led him to perform at events without following formal protocols, resulting in inadequate compensation.



Sarpong revealed that he often received mere malt drinks and meat pies as payment for his performances, a situation that extended to the instrumentalists and backup singers who relied on these gigs for their livelihoods.



Sarpong expressed concern over the informal arrangements, noting that it was unfair to his team who depended on these performances for sustenance. He even had to dip into his personal account to ensure fair compensation for his musicians.



In light of these challenges, Sarpong urged stakeholders in the gospel music industry to provide better financial support to artists, recognizing their significant role in ministry and entertainment.