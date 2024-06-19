I wasn’t discovered by Dr Pounds or Castro – Kofi Kinaata

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: 3news

Kofi Kinaata, renowned Ghanaian songwriter and rapper, expressed gratitude to supporters of his music career while clarifying that industry giants like Castro, Samini, and Dr. Pounds did not discover him as widely believed.



In an interview with Akoma FM, he emphasized that he was already pursuing music before meeting them, debunking the perception of being discovered.



Kinaata highlighted that true discovery involves recognizing raw talent and enabling its development.



Despite acknowledging their influence on his career, especially through opportunities like a rap competition he won in Takoradi, Kinaata asserted that his talent and music journey were not owed to these figures.



Currently, he promotes his EP "Kofi oo Kofi."