I wasn't prepared for attention - Lord Paper reflects on controversial music video

Ghanaian musician Lord Paper, known offstage as Michael Takyi-Frimpong, has shared candid thoughts on the fallout from his provocative music video for "Ewurama" in 2016.



The video, which featured explicit content, sparked significant controversy upon its release, garnering attention that Lord Paper admits he was unprepared for.



In a recent interview on 'Showtym with Andy Dosty', Lord Paper revealed that he underestimated the impact the video would have, citing his lack of experience and support team at the time.



"I was very young and inexperienced. I didn't think it would go that far. I wasn’t ready for the industry," Lord Paper admitted.



Despite the attention the video brought, Lord Paper faced isolation from his industry peers and struggled to navigate the fallout effectively.



Reflecting on the experience, Lord Paper acknowledged the learning curve, noting that he would handle the situation differently if faced with it today.



"Now, I see how much I’ve grown. I'm ready to use my past experiences to create better opportunities in the future," Lord Paper remarked.



The controversial video, while initially divisive, eventually opened doors for collaborations with A-list artists, although it also led to some distancing themselves due to its contentious nature.