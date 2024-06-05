I wear baggy clothes to avoid seducing producers- Tems

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: StarrFm

Nigerian singer Tems, known for hits like "Try Me," admits to wearing baggy clothes intentionally in the studio to avoid being objectified by producers.



She revealed on the Flow With Korty show that her curvy physique led to distractions and hindered her confidence, prompting the wardrobe change.



Tems emphasized her focus on music production and the need to combat unwanted attention.



She expressed a desire to be taken seriously for her talent rather than her appearance, stating, "if my being attractive is disturbing you... I'm going to help you."



Tems remains steadfast in her commitment to her craft amidst industry challenges.