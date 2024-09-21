You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 21Article 1984127

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

I will forever bless the day I met you - KODA's wife emotionally bid him farewell

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

KODA died in April at age 45 KODA died in April at age 45

Ewurama Dua Anto paid a touching tribute to her late husband, renowned gospel artist KODA, during his burial service on September 20 at Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) in Spintex.

KODA, who died in April at age 45, was honored by fellow gospel musicians, including Joe Mettle, Nacee, and Diana Hamilton.

In her emotional address, Ewurama reflected on

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment