Source: 3news

‘I will lash you if you insult my mother in rap ‘beef’’ – Kweku Flick cautions artistes

Kweku Flick, a Ghanaian hip-hop artist, said he's open to rap beefs, but will not tolerate disrespect towards his mother.

He warned that if an artist insults his mother, he'll physically confront them, but avoid causing serious harm to avoid legal troubles.

Kweku Flick credits his fame with changing his once wayward and bullying behavior, as he now recognizes his influence on young people.

He has released a new Highlife song, "Ye koom", featuring Fameye.

