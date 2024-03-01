I will no longer kiss in movies - Prince David Osei

Entertainment of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian actor and movie producer, Prince David Osei, has made a resolute decision to abstain from participating in kissing scenes in movies, emphasizing his commitment to upholding his values and preserving a sense of decency in his on-screen portrayals.



Known for his 'Bad Boy' roles in both local and international films, Prince David believes he has outgrown such roles in the realm of cinema.



In an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo on the midmorning show of Accra FM, the multiple award-winning actor, who has graced the screens in movies such as Last Night, Hero, and The Dead, articulated, “Currently, I feel that I have moved past the need for such scenes.”



Prince David candidly admitted that his previous involvement in kissing scenes was driven by a youthful eagerness to gain recognition in the industry. Reflecting on his past roles, he disclosed, “I sit down and look at the images of my colleagues I kissed and wonder if I indeed kissed all of them in the name of a movie.”



His decision underscores a personal evolution and a desire to explore roles aligned with his evolving values and artistic growth. As he navigates his career path, Prince David Osei's stance highlights the complexities and considerations actors face in reconciling personal boundaries with professional demands within the dynamic landscape of the film industry.