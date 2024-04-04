I will only feature Grammy award-winning artists - King Ayisoba

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 April 2024

In the realm of entertainment, collaborations among musicians are common practice, serving as a gateway to wider audiences and career elevation.



However, King Ayisoba, the criteria for such partnerships are notably stringent.



In a recent interview on A1 Radio in Bolgatanga, the self-proclaimed king of koligo expressed that any potential collaborator must possess global recognition, preferably with a prestigious accolade like a Grammy Award.



Ayisoba emphasized that his career has reached a point where he feels self-sufficient and doesn't necessarily require collaborations to maintain relevance. Yet, if he were to entertain the idea, it would exclusively be with an artist of international stature, particularly one with Grammy recognition.



According to Ayisoba, such a strategic partnership would not only bolster his profile but also increase his chances of receiving a Grammy nomination. He articulated, "Where I've reached now, I think that I don’t need collaboration and even if I will feature, I need someone who has won a Grammys before."



The musician acknowledged the widespread belief in his potential to secure a Grammy Award, thus fueling his aspiration to collaborate with an artist of similar caliber. He shared, "Because many said that I deserve a Grammys award. So I want to feature someone who is big and has won a Grammys so that I may get a nomination. We are working on getting someone of the kind."