I will still be part of United Showbiz even when elected to Parliament - A Plus

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, has affirmed his commitment to stay in the entertainment industry even if he gets elected as a Member of Parliament.



"I won't leave United Showbiz even if I'm in Parliament," A Plus asserted, highlighting that holding a political position doesn't necessitate abandoning current endeavors.



"You don’t have to move. You can be in and still be in Parliament. I will still be on TV on United Showbiz and doing my entertainment business. Right now, the campaign is in my blood,” he emphasized.



A Plus emphasized a shift in Ghanaian sentiment away from traditional party lines, stating, "Ghanainas are now looking for someone who can bring development." He stressed the need for tangible progress over party allegiance.



Addressing his constituents, A Plus cautioned against supporting candidates who only promise development in exchange for votes, labeling such tactics as unproductive.



The musician turned politician has announced his bid for the Gomoa Central seat in the Central Region of Ghana, vowing to prioritize developmental projects in the area.



Asserting his dedication to transformation, A Plus aims to elevate Gomoa Central to one of the premier constituencies in the Central region through his political influence.