I wish Ebony was still alive – Kurl Songx

Music of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Singer Kurl Songx expressed pride in recording the song "Feeling" with the late Ebony Reigns before her tragic death.



In an interview on Property FM, he shared his wish to have performed the song with her, though he is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with such a talented artist.



Reflecting on Ebony's untimely passing, Kurl Songx conveyed his sadness but consoled himself with the belief that she was in a better place.



Ebony Reigns died in a traffic accident on February 8, 2018, just days before her 21st birthday, and a planned music tour in Europe.