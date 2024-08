Music of Friday, 16 August 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Kurl Songx expressed pride in recording "Feeling" with the late Ebony Reigns, reflecting on the missed opportunity to perform together.



He conveyed sorrow over her passing, wishing she could still be here but finding solace in their collaboration.



Ebony died in a traffic accident in February 2018, just before her 21st birthday.