I wish we could celebrate you every day - Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels' birthday

Entertainment of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: Pulsegh

Celebrating her 24th birthday, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels received a heartfelt message from her husband, Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko, took to social media to express his love.



Nwoko shared a video from her stunning photoshoot on Instagram and accompanied it with a touching tribute, demonstrating his deep affection and gratitude for her.



He wrote, "To my dear wife Gina. It’s amazing how time flies. I don’t really like the idea we have to do this only once a year because I always wish we could celebrate you every single day. You are an amazing wife and mother and we love you so much. On behalf of the entire family especially our two lovely boys, we wish you a very happy birthday ❤️ @regina.daniels."