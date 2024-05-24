I won’t apologise to MzGee & Despite, I did nothing wrong, they must rather apologise to me – Medikal

Entertainment of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: Ghpage

Medikal, after a successful concert, clashed with TV presenter MzGee for probing into his personal life during an interview.



He lashed out on social media, insulting MzGee and others. However, he later apologized, acknowledging the importance of the media.



Recently, on a radio show, he retracted his apology, stating he saw no fault in his actions and suggested MzGee should apologize to him and the media for delving into personal matters during interviews.



Medikal emphasized the need for interviews to focus on professional topics rather than personal issues, expressing frustration with the media's approach.