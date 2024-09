Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: Ghpage

Smart suggested they should have been made to lie on the floor while apologizing.

Captain Smart criticized Afia Pokuaa and Mona Gucci after their apology visit to Manhyia Palace for insulting Otumfuo during a live TV broadcast.



Their comments provoked backlash from Ghanaians, especially the Ashantis.



Smart suggested they should have been made to lie on the floor while apologizing.