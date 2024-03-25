I wouldn’t be a Christian again even if you paid me - Pappy Kojo

Music of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian musician Pappy Kojo has shed light on his decision to distance himself from Christianity.



In a candid revelation on the "If More, Let’s Divide" podcast, the "Awoa" hitmaker disclosed his evolution from a fervent Christian in his youth to his current stance. He unequivocally stated, "I was a devout Christian a while back, but not anymore. Now, I couldn’t be a Christian even if you paid me. I’m sorry."



Pappy Kojo elaborated on his departure from Christianity, highlighting the disparity he perceived between faith and reality as he matured. He articulated, "I grew up. I just realized that the same things are not reality anymore. There’s a difference between Christianity and reality. And I just realized that this is real life, they aren’t the same thing. Maybe it was cool when I was young, but as you grow up, you just know there’s a difference."



Furthermore, he voiced skepticism regarding the authenticity of miracles and the interpretation of certain biblical passages, which contributed to his divergence from the Christian faith.



"Miracles too, was another thing I always doubted. I always heard about miracles here and there, but I have never seen anyone do miracles," he remarked.



Pappy Kojo's candid reflections offer insights into his personal journey and the factors influencing his departure from Christianity.