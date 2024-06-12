You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 12Article 1949621
entertainment

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

    

Source: BBC

Iconic French singer Françoise Hardy dies aged 80

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Françoise Hardy Françoise Hardy

Françoise Hardy, the iconic French singer-songwriter, has passed away at 80, leaving behind a legacy that influenced musicians like Mick Jagger and Bob Dylan.

Rising to fame in 1962 with hits like "Tous les garçons et les filles," she epitomized France's Yé-yé pop movement.

Known for melancholic ballads, she became a fashion icon and muse for designers like Yves Saint Laurent.

Despite battling lymphoma and other health issues, her career spanned over five decades, with nearly 30 albums.

Hardy's death prompted tributes from figures like France's culture minister, Rachida Dati, who hailed her as a legend of French song.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his campaign tour

Intensify prayers for me to become President – Bawumia urges Imams

Sportsleading sports icon

Erik ten Hag won the FA Cup last month, his second major trophy in two seasons at Manchester United

Ten Hag to remain Man Utd manager after review

Businessleading business icon

Cocoa beans

Cedi remains weak as cocoa export revenue drops by more than $500 million

Africaleading africa news icon

More than 15,000 people are estimated to have been killed since the conflict started

Key Sudanese city could fall to rebels imminently - US

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Young people in Ghana

Ghana’s youth must demand brighter future and assume leadership