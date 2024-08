Movies of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: BBC

Idris Elba, a producer of the play *Shifters*, discussed its significance at its London premiere.



The drama, featuring Heather Agyepong and Tosin Cole, explores themes of first love and personal growth.



Critics praised its portrayal of universal emotions and black British experiences.



The play, recently adapted for TV, received high reviews and is lauded for its relatable storytelling.