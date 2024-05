Entertainment of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: StarrFm

Ghanaian artist King Promise believes Ghanaian musicians can fill London's prestigious O2 Arena, emphasizing unity's power.



His statement reflects growing confidence in Ghana's music scene, amid global recognition for artists like Sarkodie and Shatta Wale.



The remark sparked discussions, signaling hope for collaborations and international success, boosting Ghana's music industry.